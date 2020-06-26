Toronto photo radar cameras to start issuing tickets next month

Speeding along Toronto's streets? Don't be surprised if you find a ticket in your mailbox.

Toronto's photo radar cameras are set to begin issuing tickets to speeding drivers starting July 6, the city says.

Last December, the city began installing its "automated speed enforcement" cameras — a key part of the city's Vision Zero plan to eliminate traffic-related fatalities. Two cameras were installed in each ward with the ability to record license plates and mail out tickets to speeders .

For the first 90 days, motorists caught speeding received warning letters instead of tickets as part of a public education campaign. The cameras were set to begin issuing tickets starting in April but that was delayed due to the COVID-19 shutdown, the city says.

While the program may be a a few months behind schedule, the registered owner of any vehicle driving beyond the posted speed limit in a camera-enforced area will now receive a ticket.

Total fines for speeding drivers will consist of a set provincial fine, a victim surcharge and any court costs. No demerit points will be issued through the program.

Here's how the set fines break down:

Speeding 1-19 km/h will result in a fine of $5 per kilometre

Speeding 20-29 km/h will result in a fine of $7.50 per kilometre

Speeding 30-49 km/h will result in a fine of $12 per kilometre

Speeding 50 km/h will mean an automatic court summons for the vehicle owner

As an example, someone speeding 49 km/h could see a fine of up to $718. That includes a set fine of $588, a victim surcharge of $125 and $5 in court costs, the city says.

In February and March alone, the city says it issued more than 25,000 warning letters to drivers.

"Automated Speed Enforcement is one example of the data-driven actions we are taking to achieve our Vision Zero road safety goals," said Mayor John Tory.

"This is about making our roads safer and saving lives. I'm confident the program will help slow drivers down in zones where children and older adults are likely to travel."