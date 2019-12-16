Here's where the city is installing photo radar cameras in your neighbourhood

The City of Toronto will start installing 50 automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras, complete with signs urging drivers to slow down, on Monday.

Yes , the photo radar systems will be in every ward in the city, and will be capable of capturing and recording images of speeding vehicles in in order to automatically ticket drivers.

, the photo radar systems will be in every ward in the city, and will be capable of capturing and recording images of speeding vehicles in in order to automatically ticket drivers. No, you won't get a ticket yet if you break the law. A 90-day public education campaign started this week that see offending motorists get warning letters, instead.

The citywide effort is a key part of the city's Vision Zero plan to eliminate all traffic-related fatalities. So far this year, at least 35 pedestrians have died on the city's streets, while 12 drivers and four passengers have also been killed according to Toronto police statistics.

Each ward will have two ASE cameras. The systems will be installed on local, collector and arterial roads, as well as Community Safety Zones near schools.

Where are the cameras?

Here is the full list of the sites where ASE cameras will be installed:

Ward 1: Royalcrest Road between Cabernet Circle and Leading Road

Ward 1: Harefield Drive between Barford Road and Elmhurst Drive

Ward 2: Renforth Drive between Tabard Gate and Lafferty Street

Ward 2: Trehorne Drive between Duffield Road and Tallon Road

Ward 3: Horner Avenue between Orianna Drive and Foch Avenue

Ward 3: Chartwell Road between Badger Avenue and Larstone Avenue

Ward 4: Jameson Avenue between Laxton Avenue and Leopold Street

Ward 4: Close Avenue between Queen Street and King Street

Ward 5: Bicknell Avenue between Juliet Crescent and Avon Drive

Ward 5: Brookhaven Drive between Fox Point and Nordale Crescent

Ward 6: Faywood Boulevard between Faith Avenue and Sunbeam Avenue

Ward 6: Wilmington Avenue between Finch Avenue and Purdon Drive

Ward 7: Derrydown Road between Killamarsh Drive and Catford Road

Ward 7: Grandravine Drive between Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue

Ward 8: Corona Street between Wenderly Drive and Claver Avenue

Ward 8: Ridge Hill Drive between Old Park Road and Glenarden Road

Ward 9: Caledonia Road between Rogers Road and Corby Avenue

Ward 9: Gladstone Avenue between Cross Street and Waterloo Avenue

Ward 10: Manning Avenue between Dundas Street West and Robinson Street

Ward 10: Givins Street between Argyle Street and Bruce Street

Ward 11: Lippincott Street between Vankoughnet Street and College Street

Ward 11: Huron Street between Bernard Avenue and Lowther Avenue

Ward 12: Atlas Avenue between Ava Road and Belvidere Avenue

Ward 12: Brownlow Avenue between Eglinton Avenue and Soudan Avenue

Ward 13: Prospect Street between Rose Avenue and Ontario Street

Ward 13: Spruce Street between Gifford Street and Nasmith Avenue

Ward 14: Chatham Avenue between Jones Avenue and Euston Avenue

Ward 14: Morse Street between Queen Street and Eastern Avenue

Ward 15: Bessborough Drive between Field Avenue and Sharron Drive

Ward 15: Ranleigh Avenue between Yonge Street and Mount Pleasant Road

Ward 16: Gateway Boulevard between Don Mills Road (south intersection) Grenoble Drive

Ward 16: Ness Drive between York Mills Road and Lynedock Crescent

Ward 17: Elkhorn Drive between Whittaker Crescent and Hawksbury Drive

Ward 17: Cherokee Boulevard between Pawnee Avenue and Shawnee Circle

Ward 18: Patricia Avenue between Laconia Drive and Homewood Avenue

Ward 18: Lillian Street between Abitibi Avenue and Otonabee Avenue

Ward 19: Gower Street between Cedarcrest Boulevard and Dawes Road

Ward 19: Barrington Avenue between Balfour Avenue and Doncaster Avenue

Ward 20: Falmouth Avenue between Brussels Road and Ordway Road

Ward 20: Birchmount Road between Kingston Road and Hollis Avenue

Ward 21: Brimorton Drive between Hathway Drive and Neapolitan Drive

Ward 21: Marcos Boulevard between Cicerella Crescent (east intersection) and Cicerella Crescent (west intersection)

Ward 22: Beverly Glen Boulevard between Stonebridge Boulevard and Silver Spruce Drive

Ward 22: Silver Springs Boulevard between Revlis Crescent (east intersection) and Revlis Crescent (west intersection)

Ward 23: Crow Trail between Crittenden Square and Bradstone Square

Ward 23: Alton Towers Circle between Goldhawk Trail (north intersection) and Goldhawk Trail (south intersection)

Ward 24: Galloway Road between Lawrence Avenue and Weir Crescent

Ward 24: Military Trail between Cindy Nicholas Drive and Bonspiel Drive

Ward 25: Hupfield Trail between Glanvil Crescent (north intersection) and Glanvil Crescent (south intersection)

Ward 25: Murison Boulevard between Breckon Gate and Curtis Crescent

