Toronto pediatrician accuses province of 'mismanagement' after running out of flu vaccine

A Toronto pediatrician says he has been forced to turn away parents looking to vaccinate their children against the flu because the province isn't filling his orders properly.

Dr. Jay Dahman claims to have received fewer doses of vaccine than he initially requested, deliveries of vaccines he never ordered, and several other issues in the supply required by young children and infants.

"I have kids who have cardiac issues, I have kids who are asthmatic, I have kids who have seizures and epilepsy and they need the flu shot," he told CBC Toronto.

Dahman, who works at the Downsview Pediatric Urgent Care Clinic, explains the problems are affecting this year's flu shot as well as several other common childhood vaccines.

A prolonged supply problem could lead to "mini outbreaks" within communities, he says, and put children at unnecessary risk.

"You will see devastating illnesses; you will see very bad meningitis cases; you will see respiratory infections that are life-threatening," he explained.

"These are important vaccines that we need to give babies."

Marko Markovinovic says he's frustrated his toddler is still waiting to receive the flu vaccine. (Ed Middleton/CBC)

Marko Markovinovic has been waiting for his two-year-old son to receive his flu shot for one month and worries his toddler will be exposed to dangerous pathogens that could affect his health.

"What do you do in the meantime while you're waiting?" Markovinovic asked, pointing out both he and his wife are taking "all the precautions" and have gotten their flu shots.

Who is to blame?

Dahman says both Toronto Public Health and Ontario's Ministry of Health have deflected blame onto each other.

"They keep on throwing it to each other, so apparently there's too many cooks, there's too many managers for something that's really simple," he said.

"I don't think there's a shortage at all," he added. "I think it's totally mismanagement."

In a statement to CBC Toronto, Toronto Public Health said it does not process or deliver orders of routine vaccinations, which is the domain of the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

However, Toronto Public Health does run immunization clinics open to families and children of all ages.

"Vaccinations are a public health priority to improve population health. As part of this approach, Toronto Public Health works to ensure health providers have access to publicly funded vaccines to ensure that children are not turned away because of vaccine supply concerns," said Dr. Vinita Dubey.

A health ministry spokesperson says they are aware of the problem.

"[We're] now looking into this to find out why these doctors are having trouble filing their orders," David Jensen said in a statement.