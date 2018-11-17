No one injured after part of pedestrian bridge collapses in east end

No one was injured after part of a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Toronto's Crescent Town neighbourhood early Saturday, police and firefighters say.

Concrete from the underside of the bridge at Massey Square fell to the ground below, according to Capt. David Eckerman, spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services.

The bridge, near Victoria Park Avenue north of Danforth Avenue, is a walkway to Crescent Town Elementary School. It is raised five metres above the ground.

Emergency crews received a call about the collapse at 6:22 a.m.

Access to bridge now restricted

The concrete landed on the driveway of a condo building, Eckerman said.

Firefighters put up caution tape around the bridge and the area underneath it to restrict access. Temporary fencing has also been set up around the rubble.

"We made the area safe," he said.

Firefighters have notified police, the city and the Toronto District School Board about the collapse.