Pedestrian struck in Toronto crosswalk dies of injuries, police say

A pedestrian who was hit by a driver in a crosswalk on Tuesday morning had died of their injuries, Toronto police say.

Police say they were called to the Kipling Avenue and Ronson Drive area around 6:18 a.m. The driver, in a grey 2006 Kia, hit pedestrian as he crossed Kipling Avenue in a crosswalk, they say.

A male victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died Thursday, police said. His age has not been released.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing and police are asking anyone who may have footage of the area to come forward.