Travellers to be split into 2 queues upon arrival at Toronto Pearson Airport

When travellers arrive at Toronto Pearson International Airport, they'll be split into two separate queues — vaccinated people in one, with non-vaccinated people or people who are only partially vaccinated in another.

"This is a measure to help streamline the border clearance process," airport spokesperson Beverly MacDonald told the CBC. "There are different entry requirements for vaccinated and non/partially vaccinated travellers, which have been broadly communicated by the Government of Canada."

As of July 5, fully vaccinated travellers permitted to enter Canada are exempted from quarantine measures and testing for COVID-19 on their eight day post-arrival.

Travellers are still required to get a pre-entry test, a quarantine plan if not granted the exemption, and an arrival test.

There is also a requirements checklist that involves providing proof of vaccination in ArriveCan — the government portal to submit vaccine information.

Passengers entering Canada from the United States or another international destination will be split into the two queues before reaching Canada Customs.

The process came into effect after the federal government introduced different entry requirements for vaccinated and non/partially vaccinated travel.

"We know that the arrivals experience is different for passengers than it was in pre-pandemic times," MacDonald said. "We appreciate passengers' patience as we work with all of our partners to implement Government of Canada requirements for international air travel."

Toronto Pearson, with its Healthy Airport initiative, has mandated masks and enhanced cleaning measures and its HVAC systems. It says it continues to work with government agencies, airlines, and airports to follow safety protocols.

More information on the airports COVID-19 protocols is available at www.torontopearson.com/readytotravel