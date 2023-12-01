Pearson Airport ready for winter holidays with new measures, including more staff, officials say

Toronto Pearson International Airport officials expect passenger traffic to increase 10 per cent this holiday season, but they say new measures should ensure operations run more smoothly this year compared to last.

The airport has increased staffing, expanded its capacity to de-ice aircraft, acquired new snowplows and adopted a new artificial intelligence system aimed at improving the efficiency of baggage handling, according to Deborah Flint, president and CEO of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA).

"At Pearson, we are fully committed to making your trip predictable, reliable and enjoyable," Flint told reporters on Thursday at Terminal 1 at Pearson Airport.

"And we are providing more tools to put information and control in your hands as you plan and as you travel."

Officials realize that there will be "intermittent significant incidents" that will affect air travel, and the global airport industry is still not as resilient as it was before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the airport itself is ready for winter, Flint said.

"I say that if winter airport preparedness was an Olympic sport, then Toronto Pearson would be the venue," she said.

Flint added that the airport is coming off a smooth summer season.

"Our equipment has been very tuned up, we have met our performance targets, including in our baggage systems," she said.

Traveller recalls delays, luggage pileup last year

Todd Brown, leader of airfield operations, said Pearson Airport has strengthened its ability to clear snow by acquiring new pieces of equipment.

"This season we've significantly enhanced our snow removal capability. We've added about 25 pieces of equipment to our 120 plus fleet. That specialized equipment includes snowplows, tractors, spreaders, blowers," Brown said.

Sharon Waterfall, an air traveller at Pearson Airport on Thursday, says she is leaving for Rome three days early to ensure she is not late for a cruise. (CBC)

Sharon Waterfall, an air traveller who was travelling to Rome from Pearson Airport on Thursday, said she had some pre-trip nerves after all of the issues she encountered flying out of the airport last year. In Rome, she said she will board a 15-day transatlantic cruise.

Last year, she saw difficulties at the airport firsthand.

"I saw the pileup of luggage, I've seen the lineups, and the people waiting with the cancellations and stuff," she said.

Staff shortages led to problems checking in, flight delays, backups at baggage claims and thousands of frustrated travelers. Not waiting to take any chances this year, Waterfall said she booked her flight to Rome three days before her cruise sets sail.

"You can't risk being delayed and then not getting on the cruise ship, because they're not waiting for you."