Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Toronto's Pearson airport to hold mock emergency involving simulated plane crash

Toronto Pearson International Airport says it will be holding a full-scale emergency exercise today involving a simulated plane crash.

Expect possible traffic disruptions near airport between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pearson says

The Canadian Press ·
A sign for Toronto Pearson International Airport is pictured in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
The emergency exercise Saturday will include approximately 400 members of the airport community, partners and volunteers playing the role of crew members and passengers, in addition to first responders, says Toronto Pearson. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press)

Toronto Pearson International Airport says it will be holding a full-scale emergency exercise on Saturday involving a simulated plane crash.

A release says the exercise will include approximately 400 members of the airport community, partners and volunteers playing the role of crew members and passengers, in addition to first responders.

Toronto Pearson says the exercise is a requirement by Transport Canada and an important way to test the airport's emergency response.

It says there's no need for passengers and members of the public to be concerned, but warned of possible traffic disruptions near the airport between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now