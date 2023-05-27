Toronto's Pearson airport to hold mock emergency involving simulated plane crash

Toronto Pearson International Airport says it will be holding a full-scale emergency exercise on Saturday involving a simulated plane crash.

A release says the exercise will include approximately 400 members of the airport community, partners and volunteers playing the role of crew members and passengers, in addition to first responders.

Toronto Pearson says the exercise is a requirement by Transport Canada and an important way to test the airport's emergency response.

It says there's no need for passengers and members of the public to be concerned, but warned of possible traffic disruptions near the airport between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.