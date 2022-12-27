'There's no one to give answers': Stranded travellers at Toronto airport look for help after winter storm

What was supposed to be a layover at Toronto Pearson Airport turned out to be days of chaos for Bermuda native Valerie Adams.

Since landing Thursday, Adams says she's been stranded at the airport with no proper winter attire or promises from her airline to pay for her hotel until she leaves. She's resorted to hanging around the airport in hopes of getting clarity from staff, who she says get their attention taken away by other frustrated customers before they even get to resolve her questions.

"It seems to be very unprofessional because there's no one to give answers," said Adams.

"It's so easy to get a ticket ... but it's not easy for people to assist you when this kind of stuff happens."

Valerie Adams says she's travelled across the world, but her layover at Toronto Pearson Airport was something she called a "nightmare" that she's never experienced before. (Darek Zdzienicki/CBC)

Adams is one of many passengers who have had their travel plans disrupted following a major winter storm that parts of southwestern Ontario are still recovering from. Storms affected flights across Canada and the U.S. over the weekend, resulting in many flight delays and cancellations at airports.

Passengers are hopeful they get to catch the tail-end of their travel and holiday plans, but don't know when that might be.

"I'm still hoping to get to at least spend a few days there and come back," said Robert Williams, who is travelling with his wife and young son.

His flight to Orlando was supposed to leave Friday but was cancelled due to mechanical issues, he says. He wanted to spend Christmas with his daughter and other family members.

"But instead I'm here at the airport," said Williams.

Three days later, he says airport staff haven't given him a new flight yet.

"You're in limbo, waiting."

Delays follow even after worst of storm abates

CBC News has reached out to Toronto Pearson Airport for comment on the state of flights and this story will be updated with their response. According to the airport's website, over nine per cent of its flights and over eight percent of its departures were cancelled Monday.

Mark Corbett's was one of them. The head coach of the Burlington Eagles hockey club said his team's flights to Calgary were cancelled Monday morning due to mechanical issues, and they've been at the airport since 3:30 a.m.

Burlington Eagles head coach Mark Corbett (left) and assistant coach Chris Holiday (right) say they're hoping their team can make it to Calgary in time for their ice hockey tournament. Holiday says it's an important way for young players to get recognized in the spot. (Darek Zdzienicki/CBC)

The team was supposed to compete in the Circle K Classic, an ice hockey tournament for players under 18. Corbett says they're the only team from Ontario invited to play and it's supposed to start Tuesday. However, the replacement flight they've been given flies out on Dec. 30.

"It's just disheartening that a mechanical issue is going to cause us to miss a massive tournament for these boys," said Corbett.