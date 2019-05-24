Toronto pastor charged with sexually assaulting a member of his congregation

A Toronto-area pastor has been charged with sexually assaulting a member of his congregation, Durham Regional Police say.

The pastor, a 48-year-old connected to the Kingsway Community Life Centre, is accused of sexually assaulting the adult male at the accused's home in March.

The victim alleged the pastor had been making sexual advances in the months leading up to the incident, police said. The pastor had been counselling the victim since 2016.

The accused has been released from custody after promising to make his next court appearance.

Police say they want to ensure there are no other victims, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.