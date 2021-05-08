Toronto had 13 suspected opioid overdose-related deaths over 5 days in May

Toronto paramedics say they attended one of the worst clusters of suspected opioid overdose-related calls this week, with 13 deaths reported within five days.

Paramedics received the calls between May 2 and May 6, according to a drug alert issued by Toronto Public Health (TPH) on Friday.

On May 6 alone, paramedics responded to five fatal calls, a new daily record since the city began monitoring the data in 2017.

"The tragic loss of 13 lives highlights the unpredictable nature of the unregulated drug supply," TPH said in the release.

Toronto's Drug Checking Services, which offers people who use drugs timely and comprehensive information on the composition of their drugs, continues to find an increasing number of unexpected substances of concern in the unregulated drug supply, the release says.

Etonitazene, an opioid more potent than fentanyl, was identified for the first time in May 2021. TPH said it is also hearing reports of heavy sedation related to consuming yellow fentanyl.

Some supervised consumption services, including The Works, are also reporting an increase in overdoses.

"We mourn the loss of lives to a longstanding drug poisoning crisis which has been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic," the release reads.

TPH continues to urge people to never use drugs alone, use a supervised consumption service if possible, have a safely plan and vet their supply.