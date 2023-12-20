Toronto police arrest suspect in officer stabbing after ground, air pursuit

Toronto police have arrested a man believed to have stabbed an off-duty officer at a Scarborough Best Buy two weeks ago after a pursuit involving cruisers and a helicopter downtown on Wednesday.

Insp. Maher Abdel-Malik of the Toronto Police Service said investigators from 43 Division in plain clothes were following up on their investigation into the Dec. 6 stabbing on Wednesday when they located the suspect in a stolen U-Haul truck.

The investigation began at about 11:30 a.m in the area of Danforth and Warden avenues. Officers tried to stop the vehicle and there was an altercation, he said.

Emergency Task Force officers tracked the driver using the cruisers on the ground following from a distance and a helicopter overhead from York Regional Police, he said.

At some point, the driver, 49, allegedly abducted a citizen at gunpoint but the person has been freed. It's unknown where the abduction happened, Abdel-Malik said.

Police said the pursuit ended at Church and Carlton streets.

"This was the safest moment to take the vehicle out," Abdel-Malik said. "This was, in fact, the best location."

Some police officers suffered minor injuries.

Police said the driver may have collided with several vehicles in Toronto and Durham Region. The driver is believed to have had a gun, they added.

If anyone was involved in a collision with the panel truck, they are urged to call Toronto police's traffic services unit at (416) 808-1900.