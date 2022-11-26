Torontonians get 'that Christmas vibe' as city opens outdoor public ice-skating rinks

Eloise Ellul could not hold back her excitement as she talked about being able to put her skates on and go ice skating.

"I love skating. It's really fun. I'm really happy to be back on the ice," the 13-year-old told CBC Toronto.

"It definitely gives that Christmas vibe," Eloise added.

On Saturday, Toronto opened 38 outdoor ice rinks for skaters across the city, announcing on Twitter, "It's an axel-lent time to skate."

Eloise Ellul, 13, says she's 'really happy to be back on the ice.' (CBC)

Mayor John Tory, who spoke at Greenwood Park, said ice-skating "is a beloved Canadian tradition" and even people who did not grow up in Canada are taking the opportunity to get on the ice.

"This is an exciting day each and every year, certainly during my time as mayor," he said.

"While there are some people who don't like winter, lots of people do. Or at least if they don't like it, they find opportunity to take advantage of all the different things we have going on in winter to make it a more joyous time of the year."

Mayr John Tory says, 'This is an exciting day each and every year.' (CBC)

Ellul's mother, Amelie Lefevvre, was out walking the dog when she saw an ice-skating rink open. She went back home and got Eloise and her nine-year-old sister Rosie.

"It's so great because the the rinks and the pools in the city, like, it's one of those things that just keeps us active and it's just been awesome," Lefevvre said.

"It really fits in so great in the city to be able to have family activities on the weekend that are easy to get to — free. All that makes such a difference."

Emma Richardson said she brought her daughters Zoe and Leah Bosch to the park to look for pine cones when they found the skating rink open.

"So I thought, you know what, we're gonna go back. We're gonna get our skates out. We're going to see if they fit," Richardson said.

Zoe and Leah Bosch say ice-skating is a great exercise and 'it's really fun.' (CBC)

Richardson says while they might have to "trade them in" very soon, they did fit. She says the girls were able to get on the ice, and called the activity fun and a great way to exercise.

"I think it's one of the things that makes Toronto so special, that we have so many green spaces like this, hopefully also the Greenbelt for a long time to come," Richardson said.

"These kinds of things like skating, recreational activity, it's, like, irreplaceable. It's a priceless thing that we have for our kids."

Tory said an additional 14 outdoor ice-rinks will open up on Dec. 3. They will remain open, free of charge until March, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.