West end laneway stabbing sends 1 to hospital
Toronto police said one person has been raced to hospital via emergency run following a stabbing in the city's west end.
Incident happened in the Ossington Avenue and Harbord Street area
Police said the incident took place around 12:08 p.m. in a laneway near Ossington Avenue and Harbord Street.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.