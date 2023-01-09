Content
West end laneway stabbing sends 1 to hospital

Toronto police said one person has been raced to hospital via emergency run following a stabbing in the city's west end.

Incident happened in the Ossington Avenue and Harbord Street area

Toronto police officers cordoned off part of a laneway in the Ossington Avenue and Harbord Street area on Monday following a stabbing that sent one person to hospital via emergency run.
Toronto police officers cordoned off part of a laneway in the Ossington Avenue and Harbord Street area on Monday following a stabbing that sent one person to hospital via emergency run. (Grant Linton/CBC)

Police said the incident took place around 12:08 p.m. in a laneway near Ossington Avenue and Harbord Street. 

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police. 

