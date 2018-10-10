Skip to Main Content
Toronto opens advance polling, with hopes of record turnout

In the last election, more than 150,000 Torontonians didn't wait for election day to cast a ballot in the municipal election. This year, the "election within an election" could be even bigger.

Early voting runs from Wednesday to Sunday

John Rieti · CBC News ·
In 2014, 161,147 people voted in advanced polls. This year, the city of Toronto, which provided a demonstration of its voting systems last week, is hoping to better that record. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Torontonians, get voting.

Advance polls are open from Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, with city officials hoping that the early voting will build upon a record year in 2014.

In the last election, 161,147 people cast a ballot during a six-day advance voting window — a 108 per cent increase over 2010. A city report fondly calls it an "election within an election."

This year, Toronto's municipal vote has taken on even more importance after Premier Doug Ford's unprecedented move to slash the size of city council nearly in half. Across the city, long-time councillors are squaring off, while newcomers are hoping to break through.

Eligible voters should have received a voter card by now, but if not you can access it via the city's MyVote site. You'll also need to bring a piece of identification with your name and qualifying Toronto address — a driver's licence or utility bill, for example, to the polling station.

The city's ready to set up advance polling stations in every single city ward, or you can also cast a ballot at city hall. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

You can find the advance voting locations in your ward on your voting card or the MyVote site. Or, you can cast a ballot at city hall for the full Toronto politics experience.

Election day is Oct. 22.

Then again, why wait?

