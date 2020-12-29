Finance minister took holiday trip outside Canada as health officials plead for people to stay home

Finance Minister Rod Phillips travelled outside of the country for a personal vacation recently but continues to observe public health directives, his office said Tuesday.

NEWSTALK1010 first reported the Dec. 8 trip, saying it appears to be in direct contravention of recent pleas by Premier Doug Ford for people to stay home over the holidays.

But in a statement on Tuesday, Phillips said the trip was "previously planned."

"Immediately following the end of the Legislative Session, which occurred on December 8th, my wife and I departed on a previously planned personal trip outside of the country," Phillips wrote in the four-paragraph statement.

"Had I been aware then of the eventual December 26th provincewide shutdown, we would have cancelled the trip.

"I have continued my work daily as the Minister of Finance and MPP for Ajax including dozens of digital ministry, constituency and cabinet committee calls and meetings.

"We will continue to observe public health directives, including the 14 day quarantine," Phillips added.

Meanwhile, Emily Hogeveen, senior communications advisor and press secretary in the minister's office, clarified a Dec. 15 tweet on the minister's account, which appears to suggest he was in Durham Region on that date.

In the tweet, Phillips said it was a pleasure to join his colleagues and "some of Durham's mental health leaders" in announcing over $1.6 million in funding to support mental health and addictions services expansion in Durham.

But Hogeveen said the photo was taken previously and posted to accompany the news of mental health funding for Durham, as it depicts the Durham MPPs.

"The minister has made no public appearances or outings," Hogeveen wrote in an email to CBC news.