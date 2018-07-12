Doug Ford acknowledges he knew finance minister was away before news broke of Caribbean vacation

Premier Doug Ford is acknowledging he knew his finance minister Rod Phillips was outside of Canada prior to the news of Phillips's Caribbean vacation making headlines Tuesday.

"My mistake, and I take full responsibility. At that time, I should have said get your backside back into Ontario, and I didn't do that," Ford told reporters Wednesday.

Phillips, Ford said, never told him he was leaving.

"I did call him shortly after he arrived and I asked him and he said he was away," Ford said.

The premier now says a "very tough conversation" is in store when Phillips returns from his trip taken while Ontarians were urged to hunker down amid rising cases of COVID-19.

Phillips, who has been on vacation in St. Barts, is on his way back to Canada, Ford said.

Phillips apologized Tuesday evening for leaving the country on Dec. 13 for a personal trip even as health officials pleaded with Ontarians to only venture outside of their homes for essential purposes.

Ford spoke publicly on the issue for the first time at Trillium Health, where staff are preparing to distribute Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to Peel Public Health.

"There can't be rules for elected people and non-elected people," Ford told reporters.

"I can tell you I'm very upset, I'm very frustrated with the situation. I stand out here every single day and tell people to stay at home," he said.

"It's unacceptable and we're going to have a very tough conversation when he gets back."

More to come.