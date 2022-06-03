3 former Toronto councillors to make the jump to Queen's Park

Three former Toronto city councillors were poised to make the jump from municipal to provincial politics Thursday, as Kristyn Wong-Tam, Mary-Margaret McMahon and Michael Ford were all projected to win in their respective ridings.

Wong-Tam was projected to win for the NDP in Toronto Centre, McMahon was ahead for the Liberals in Beaches-East York, while Ford — Premier Doug Ford's Nephew — was projected to win for the Progressive Conservatives in York South-Weston.

Ford, the former Ward 1 councillor, was out in front of incumbent NDP candidate Faisal Hassan, who won the west Toronto seat by 1,165 votes in 2018, with only about three and eight per cent of the vote share separating him from the PCs and Liberals, respectively.

All three parties thought they had a shot of securing the riding, but the wild card was the name recognition of the PC candidate.

The Ford political brand carries serious weight in that part of the city, and large parts of York South-Weston share similar demographics with Etobicoke North, where Doug Ford won with more than 50 per cent of the vote in 2018.

New Democrats retain several Toronto seats

Meanwhile, the NDP was similarly projected to hold on to ridings in other parts of Toronto, like Scarborough Southwest where Doly Begum was set to be re-elected, while incumbent Peter Tabuns was poised to win again in Toronto-Danforth.

The NDP also held on to Parkdale–High Park and Davenport, where Bhutila Karpoche and Marit Stiles were set to be elected, respectively.

The news comes as the Progressive Conservatives are cruising to a second majority government in Ontario, the CBC News decision desk projects.

