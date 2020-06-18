Toronto Ombudsman to review investigation into alleged anti-Black racism involving bylaw officer

Toronto's Ombudsman says it will review the city's investigation into an alleged instance of anti-Black racism involving a bylaw officer at Centennial Park earlier this week.

Two black women who were at the park for an outdoor workout allege they were singled out by a bylaw officer who was attempting to clear people out of the area.

Deborah Ampong and Eva Amo-Mensah say the officer told them he would have license to shoot them, had they been trespassing on his own private property.

Amo-Mensah posted video of the ensuing argument on social media, where it has since garnered thousands of views and the attention of city officials, including mayor John Tory.

In the video, the bylaw officer denies the allegation that he made a comment about shooting Ampong and Amo-Mensah.

The officer also claims that he did not single out the women, which appears to be contradicted by two other people in the video. The onlookers, who are white, confirmed that they were not asked to show identification, as Ampong and Amo-Mensah allegedly were.

In an interview with CBC Toronto on Wednesday, Ampong said the incident was particularly traumatizing in light of the growing discussions around anti-Black racism and police brutality across the world.

"Enough is enough, we can't be dealing with this," Amo-Mensah added. "This is 2020."

Tory called the allegation "extremely disturbing" and promised to thoroughly investigate the incident.

The city announced later on Wednesday that it would appoint an independent investigator through its human rights office, which the ombudsman has called an appropriate decision.

"We will be reviewing the city's investigation to ensure that it is fair, thorough and transparent," said ombudsman Susan Opler.

"It is essential that the city take responsibility for investigating what happened. But the public needs to have assurance that there will be independent oversight of that investigation."

The ombudsman's office is calling on the city to announce the name of the investigator as soon as possible.

On Twitter, Toronto spokesperson Brad Ross indicated the city would welcome oversight by the ombudsman's office.