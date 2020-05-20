Toronto officials to provide update on COVID-19 in city
City officials are expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Toronto on Wednesday afternoon..
Toronto Mayor John Tory, Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health, and Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, head of the city's emergency response team, are all expected to speak at a news conference at 3:45 p.m.
