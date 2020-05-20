Skip to Main Content
Toronto officials to provide update on COVID-19 in city
Toronto officials to provide update on COVID-19 in city

City officials are expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 outbreak  in Toronto on Wednesday afternoon..
Toronto Mayor John Tory, Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health, and Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, head of the city's emergency response team, are all expected to speak at a news conference at 3:45 p.m.

You can watch the new conference live in this story.

 

