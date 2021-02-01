Skip to Main Content
Toronto officials to hold update as city sees 886 new COVID-19 cases

City officials are set to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday as Toronto sees 886 new cases of COVID-19, a possible overcount due to a data entry issue.

Toronto Mayor John Tory will be joined by city's top doctor Dr. Eileen de Villa and fire chief Matthew Pegg to give an update on the current situation of COVID-19 in the city on Monday. (Cole Burston/Canadian Press)

Toronto Mayor John Tory, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa and Fire Chief Matthew Pegg will provide an update of the current situation of COVID-19 in Toronto.​

You can watch the news conference live in this story at 2 p.m. 

This city figure may be an overcount due to a data entry issue, the province noted.

According to Monday's provincial numbers, Toronto has seen 15 cases of the COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. to date. 

Over the weekend, two Greater Toronto Area homes banned visitors from Barrie, Ont. a region they called "high alert" for the B117 variant in a bid to keep it out of their facilities. 

More than 2,400 Torontonians have died after contracting the virus. 

