Toronto extends ban on festivals until end of September as city sees 40 new cases daily

Toronto has extended its ban on festivals until the end of September as the city continues to see about 40 new cases of COVID-19 daily, officials said Monday.

Festivals that have been cancelled are outdoor special events that are either led by the city or that receive permits from the city, Mayor John Tory told reporters at a city hall news briefing.

The Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon, scheduled for Sunday Oct.18, has also been cancelled but a virtual race will be held instead from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31.

And Nuit Blanche, a free all-night contemporary art event, will move online on Oct. 3.

"To continue the progress made in reducing the spread of COVID-19, the city is extending the cancellation of city-led and city-permitted outdoor special events through September 30," the city said in a news release on Monday.

"All outdoor special event permits through to September 30 are cancelled, as well as the permit for the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon on October 18."

The mayor said the city has to make decisions based on the advice of public health officials.

Tory said the ban includes festivals and large gatherings held at outdoor sites managed by the city, but it does not include outdoor sport facility permits and activities permitted by the city's parks, forestry and recreation division that are allowed in Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan. I

t also doesn't apply to professional sporting events.

As for Nuit Blanche this year, it will not hold "large scale in-person events" to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the city said.

"Instead, Nuit Blanche will engage its wide audience through an improved digital experience, including a new public archive of works presented at Nuit Blanche Toronto in the past, an expanded series of Nuit Talks, podcasts and live streamed dialogues, and special online events on October 3," the city said.