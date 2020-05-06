Skip to Main Content
Toronto officials to provide update on COVID-19 outbreak in city
Officials are expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Toronto on Wednesday afternoon as the pandemic continues to grip the city.
Mayor John Tory, Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's Medical Officer of Health, and Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, head of the city's emergency response team, are expected to speak at a city hall news conference at 3:45 p.m.

You can watch that news conference live in this story.

