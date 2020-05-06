Toronto officials to provide update on COVID-19 outbreak in city

Officials are expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Toronto on Wednesday afternoon as the pandemic continues to grip the city.

Mayor John Tory, Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's Medical Officer of Health, and Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, head of the city's emergency response team, are expected to speak at a city hall news conference at 3:45 p.m.

