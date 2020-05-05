Toronto officials to provide update on COVID-19 outbreak in city
Toronto officials are expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in the city on Tuesday.
Mayor John Tory says vast majority of residents heeding directives to stay home amid pandemic
Toronto officials are expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in the city on Tuesday.
Mayor John Tory, Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health, and Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, head of the city's emergency response team, are all scheduled to speak at 3:45 p.m. at city hall.
You can watch that news conference live in this story.