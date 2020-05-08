Toronto officials provide update on COVID-19 pandemic in city

Mayor John Tory, Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health, and Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg are speaking now.

You can watch that city hall news conference live in this story.

Toronto officials are providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the city on Wednesday morning.

The update comes after Toronto Public Health (TPH) reported a new daily record of 957 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

According to the public health unit, there were 10 new deaths and 58 new hospitalizations.

In a tweet on Tuesday, De Villa said the record number of cases is a reminder that residents should follow public health recommendations intended to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"This is why it's so important for people to stay home [and] apart as much as possible at this time," De Villa said.

The new deaths mean the total number of people who have died of COVID-19-related reasons in Toronto is now 1,918, while the new hospitalizations bring the current number of people with COVID-19 in hospital is now 355.

Of the number of people in hospital, 93 people are in intensive care units, while 60 people are breathing with the help of ventilators.

TPH said a total of 51,306 people have recovered from the virus, with 554 new cases having been marked as resolved.

Toronto has been in the province's grey lockdown zone since Nov. 23.

A lockdown for all of Ontario began on Dec. 26, which resulted in small changes to the provincial restrictions in place in Toronto.

Restrictions will continue in southern Ontario until Jan. 23, but will be eased in northern Ontario on Jan. 9.

When provincial lockdown restrictions are lifted for southern Ontario, Toronto will have been locked down for 60 days.