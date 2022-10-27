City of Toronto confirms official election results. But recounts could be coming in some races

The City of Toronto has confirmed the official 2022 municipal election results from Monday.

City clerk John D. Elvidge declared the results, which are available on the Toronto Elections Results webpage.

"Results are broken down by the office of mayor, councillor and school board trustee and indicate the total number of votes each candidate received," the release reads.

The city says voters cast a total of 563,124 ballots.

The release also notes that votes cast for Cynthia Lai, the councillor for Ward 23, Scarborough North who died last week, were not counted.

Votes also weren't counted for three candidates on the ballot for French-language school board trustee. Paul Wilson, who was running in Ward 4, Toronto Est for a seat on the Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir, withdrew from the race.

Two of three candidates running in Ward 3 for the Conseil scolaire Viamonde were found ineligible by the clerk.

Margins of victory in some races were very narrow, raising the possibility of recount requests

Coun. Frances Nunziata in Ward 5, York-South Weston was re-elected over runner-up Chiara Padavoni by only 94 votes – a 0.45 difference in the total vote count.