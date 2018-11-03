Toronto's official Christmas tree delivered to Nathan Phillips Square

Toronto's official Christmas tree was delivered to Nathan Phillips Square on Saturday ahead of the 52nd annual Cavalcade of Lights later this month.

The tree's arrival signals the launch of the holiday season in Toronto.

Weller Tree Service delivered the 18-metre white spruce tree with a company representative saying it was a lot of work.

"The first challenge is getting it because they are always in remote areas. You've got lots of steep hills up where we got it," Daniel Weller told CBC Toronto.

Toronto’s official 18-metre Christmas tree is put on display in Nathan Phillips Square for the 52nd annual Cavalcade of Lights. 0:26

Weller said the tree is from an area just north of Bancroft, Ont., a three-and-a-half-hour ride away from Toronto.

The tree, which does not require watering, will remain on display throughout the holidays, after which it will be recycled.