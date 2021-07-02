Toronto officer dead after being struck by vehicle in 'intentional and deliberate act,' police say

Const. Jeffrey Northrup was killed after being struck by a vehicle in what investigators are calling an "intentional and deliberate act" in the parking garage at city hall early Friday morning, Toronto police say.

"This event will have a profound impact on our service, on our city and all the members of the policing community," Toronto Police Chief James Ramer told reporters at the scene later Friday morning.

Ramer said the incident happened shortly after midnight in the city hall parkade, located near Bay and Queen streets.

Northrup and his partner were responding to a priority call when they were struck.

Northrup was transported without vital signs to St. Michael's Hospital, where he died. His partner was transported to the same hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is with profound sadness that we have lost a member of our family. Constable Jeff Northrup #99201 was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call overnight in the Queen and Bay St area<br>You will be missed brother. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeroesInLife?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeroesInLife</a> 💙🖤🙏 <a href="https://t.co/ku7wnFRHQK">pic.twitter.com/ku7wnFRHQK</a> —@TPS52Div

A suspect has been arrested, Ramer said, and the Toronto police homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

"We believe this was an intentional and deliberate act," Ramer said.

A collision reconstruction unit is currently at the scene.

Officer for 31 years, father of 3

A police officer for 31 years and a member of 52 Division since 2008, Northrup leaves behind his wife, three children and his mother.

Ramer said members of the Toronto Police Association visited Northup's family overnight to deliver the "devastating news."

"It goes without saying that it will be most devastating to the family, colleagues and and friends of Constable Northrup," Ramer said.

Our deepest condolences to the family & loved ones of Constable Jeffrey Northrup of 52 Div., who was tragically killed overnight. We join the entire <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoPolice</a> community in grief; it is an extraordinarily devastating and senseless loss - one that we mourn together, as a city. —@TPSBoard

Toronto Mayor John Tory also spoke to reporters Friday, expressing his condolences to the victim's family and friends.

"On behalf of the three million people who our police officers serve [and] the men and the women of the police service, I begin by extending to the family of officer Northrup our deepest condolences," he said.

Tory said the city is providing supports to the family and asked that everyone "please respect" their privacy."

'15 cop cars at least'

Witnesses on scene say there was a heavy police presence and that fire crews and paramedics were also on scene.

"All of a sudden all the emergency vehicles started showing up and we could smell something burning," said Akashdeep Gill.

"There was a huge police presence around — 15 cop cars at least."

Emergency vehicles are parked at the scene early Friday morning. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

A second witness, Asad Bari, also said he smelled fire and saw that the parking gate had been broken.

"Where the exit is, we saw that the exit barrier was broken down," he said.

More to come.