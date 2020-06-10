Suspended Toronto police officer charged with impaired, stunt driving

A Toronto police officer has been charged with impaired and stunt driving after he was caught going 179 km/h on Highway 407 in the Burlington area.

Ontario Provincial Police allege the 43-year-old man was nearly four times over the legal blood-alcohol limit at the time he was pulled over on the highway, near Guelph Line. Police say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m.

Toronto police confirmed the officer, Lionel Peters, is currently suspended with pay after he was charged with extortion last May. CBC Toronto reported that Peters was off-duty when he went to someone's home, in uniform, and threatened them over money owed to a third party.

The OPP said Peters, who lives in Paris, Ont., has had his licence suspended for 90 days and his vehicle will be impounded for a week.