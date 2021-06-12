Toronto offers more pop-up vaccination clinics in hot spots

The City of Toronto is running 49 vaccination clinics over the weekend, including pop-up clinics in neighbourhoods that have been hit harder by COVID-19.

Pop-up clinics will be open in Scarborough over the weekend for residents 12 years or older in any "M" postal code areas, including at the University of Toronto Scarborough, St. Nicholas Catholic School, General Brock Public School, Mary Shadd Public School, Ellesmere-Statton Public School and Bamburgh Gardens Shopping Plaza.

Other pop-up clinics serving priority neighbourhoods will be open, including clinics at the Charles E Webster Public School in York Region, the Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute in North York, and Thorncliffe Park Community Hub at East York Town Centre.

The full list of pop-up clinics and eligibility requirements can be found on the City of Toronto website .

The city also plans to vaccinate around 24,000 residents at nine city-operated clinics.

The city launched a mobile vaccination strategy on Thursday that it says will concentrate on 18 hot spot postal codes. The pop-up clinics will provide more access to first doses and provide second doses at a faster pace to protect people in the neighbourhoods against the delta variant, the city says.

Second dose appointments soon to be more widely available

The city says booking for accelerated second dose appointments is now available for people 70 years or older, anyone who received a Pfizer or Moderna dose on or before April 18, and anyone who got their first AstraZeneca dose more than 12 weeks ago.

At 8 a.m. on Monday, all Toronto residents who received a first dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine on May 9 or earlier will be eligible to book their accelerated second dose appointment through the provincial booking system.

The city says 2,570,056 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Toronto as of Saturday. Everyone in Toronto who is aged 12 years or older can book a first dose appointment at www.toronto.ca/covid-19 or through the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line at 1-833-943-3900.

Patios and retail stores reopened across Toronto on Friday as Ontario entered into stage one of its reopening plan.