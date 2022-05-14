Toronto chooses oak as its official tree

Toronto's official tree is the oak tree, Mayor John Tory announced at a ceremony in a Scarborough park on Saturday.

Nearly 11,000 Torontonians voted for the oak tree as the tree that best represents the city.

The public vote, held from April 21 to May 10, gave residents a choice of four trees — birch, maple, oak and pine. The city said it consulted representatives of the city's Indigenous community to narrow the list to four.

The oak received 47 per cent of the votes, the maple came in second place with 31 per cent, the birch tree garnered 14 per cent and the pine tree received eight per cent, the city said in a news release on Saturday.

"The oak tree is an important part of Toronto's urban forest," Tory said in the release.

"It is a great representation of the city of Toronto and plays a vital role in our history. Naming Toronto's official tree recognizes the significance of all trees, strengthening our connection to nature."

Coun. Jennifer McKelvie, who represents Scarborough-Rouge Park, said the selection of the oak tree "reaffirms our commitment to growing, enhancing and protecting Toronto's urban forest."

She added: "All four of the tree options — birch, maple, oak and pine — are reflective of Toronto and its history."

The ceremony to unveil the city's official tree was held in Cedar Ridge Park, near Lawrence Avenue East and Scarborough Golf Club Road.

The oak tree will become part of the city's official symbols, which also include a flag, coat of arms and the mayor's chain of office.

More information on oak trees in Toronto can be found here.

In the news release, the city added: "Trees provide shade, energy savings, wildlife habitat and improve air quality through removal of carbon dioxide and airborne pollutants."

