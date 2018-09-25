Here's what you can expect from Nuit Blanche this weekend

For one night this weekend, parts of Toronto will be transformed into an art destination as Nuit Blanche takes over the city for its 14th edition.

The free, all-ages event will run all night from Saturday evening to Sunday morning. It's set to feature over 80 contemporary art installations.

Here's everything you need to know.

The art

The theme of this year's event is Continuum, showcasing the renewal of night into day and bringing art installations to light.

Umbereen Inayet, the programming supervisor for the City of Toronto, says Continuum is about working together to survive. She says if we're going to continue "as a civilization, as humans, as people of Toronto," we need to "continue to work at how we're going to serve each other."

Umbereen Inayet, the programming supervisor with the City of Toronto, says the theme of this year's Nuit Blanche is Continuum. (CBC)

The award-winning event has been around since 2006 and is "the city's largest contemporary art celebration from sunset to sunrise," according to Michele Simpson, the supervisor of special events for the City of Toronto.

"It has featured almost 1,571 art installations by approximately 5,600 artists and has generated more than $398 million in economic impact for Toronto," said Simpson.

The event attracted over a million people last year and is expected to see roughly the same attendance this year, she added.

With nearly 90 contemporary art installations planned, Simpson said some of the highlights attendees can expect to see are:

Chasing Red by Bekah Brown. The dynamic installation depicts the northern lights.

Transformation by Fezz Stenton and Daniel Lanois. The immersive, multi-sensory exhibit is set to bring the beauty of nature to life. It will take place inside the MaRS atrium and highlight the importance of protecting the planet.

From Boys to Men: The Unearthing of a Poorly Structured Identity by Anthony Gebrehiwot. This is a photo series that challenges how masculinity is perceived and accepted.

For Raptors fans, Inayet said, there is going to be a Raptors 25-year monumental championship sculpture on Bay Street representing the hardships the team has gone through, as well as this year's NBA championship.

More than one million people are expected to attend this year's Nuit Blanche. (Courtesy of Nuit Blanche Toronto)

Transit

The TTC will be extending its service for the event and will run all night. Train service will be available on Line 1 Yonge-University, Line 2 Bloor-Danforth and Line 3 Scarborough RT from 7 p.m. on Saturday to 7 a.m. on Sunday. Passengers can ride free on Line 3 during these hours, a statement from the TTC says.

Road closures

Partial and full road closures will be in effect this weekend as the event expects to see high volumes of people attending. Here is a list of road closures:

Bay Street between Dundas Street West and Adelaide Street West from 8 a.m. Saturday until noon on Sunday.

Queen Street West between Yonge Street and University Avenue from 4 p.m. on Saturday until 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Fort York Boulevard between Ianuzzi Street and Fleet Street from 4 p.m. on Saturday, to noon on Sunday.

Bay Street between Richmond Street West and Queen Street West from 8 p.m. on Friday to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Dundas Street East between Yonge Street and O'Keefe Lane from 8 p.m. on Friday to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Fort York Boulevard between Angelique Street and Fleet Street from 8 p.m. on Friday to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The following road closures in Scarborough will be in effect from 8 a.m. on Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday:

Borough Approach East between Borough Drive and Ellesmere Road.

Borough Drive between Brian Harrison Way and Town Centre Court.

Town Centre Court from south of the City of Toronto parking lot to Borough Drive.

Event centres

There will be four event centres that people can visit during Nuit Blanche. You can get a map, ask for information from a volunteer and take a break at these locations. The centres will have washrooms, food vendors and first aid services. Here's where you can find them:

Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen St. W

Yonge-Dundas Square, 1 Dundas St. E.

Fort York Visitor Centre, 250 Fort York Blvd.

Scarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Dr.

You can find more information about the event here.