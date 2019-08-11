Police investigating shooting incident in Toronto's north end

Toronto police are investigating following a shooting incident in Toronto's north end on Saturday.

Witnesses say multiple shots were fired near Shoreham Park where a large party was underway.

Shortly after 3 p.m., police say they responded to reports of between six and seven gunshots in the area of Shoreham Drive and Jane Street.

Investigators say they found shell casings in the area but no victim has come forward.

No information about suspects is available at this time, police say.

Over the past week, Toronto police have responded to numerous shootings, including a violent Simcoe Day long weekend that left 17 people with gunshot injuries from 14 separate gun-related incidents.