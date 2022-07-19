Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Brampton man dies in hospital after weekend shooting in Toronto nightclub

A Brampton man critically injured in a shooting in a nightclub in downtown Toronto has died of his injuries in hospital, police say.

Pardeep Brar, 26, pronounced dead on Sunday

Pardeep Brar, 26, was wounded early Sunday, along with a woman, 24, in the nightclub on 647 King St., near Bathurst Street. He died in hospital. (Submitted by Toronto Police Service)

A Brampton man critically injured in a nightclub shooting in downtown Toronto has died, police say.

Pardeep Brar, 26, was wounded early Sunday, along with a 24-year-old woman at 647 King St. W., near Bathurst Street, Toronto police said in a news release on Monday. Officers were called to the scene at 3:33 a.m.

Toronto paramedics took Brar and the woman to hospital. The woman was treated and released.

Const. Laura Brabant, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said Brar was pronounced dead later on Sunday. 

No suspect information has been released.

Police have not said whether the shooting was targeted or not.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. Brar is the city's 39th homicide victim of the year.

Police are urging witnesses to come forward.

Police are asking anyone who was in the nightclub at the time of the shooting, or anyone with information or video of the shooting, to call them at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477). 

Toronto police blocked off a portion of downtown near Bathurst Street following the shooting. (Grégory Wilson/CBC News)
