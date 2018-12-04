Uber driver gets 2 years probation following man's death after crash in March

A 23-year-old Uber driver was sentenced in the Ontario Court of Justice on Tuesday in connection with a fatal collision on the Gardiner Expressway in March.

Abdihared Bishar-Mussa from Ottawa was sentenced to two years' probation, a one year driving suspension, and 50 hours of community service. He was also fined $1,000 and ordered to undergo driver retraining.

On March 21, Nicholas Cameron, 28, hired an Uber driver to bring him to the airport. The driver pulled onto the left shoulder of the Gardiner Expressway to pick up his cell phone from the floor of the car before merging back into traffic, and the car was hit from behind by a vehicle driving at full speed — breaking Cameron's neck.

Cameron was taken to the hospital with critical injuries but died the following day. Three other occupants of the two vehicles were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In response to the sentence, Cameron's brother, Patrick Cameron, said this is the most they could hope for within the very limited range of punishments that were available to the judge.

"It's still totally inadequate but that's more a weakness in the laws as they were written when the accident happened," he told CBC Toronto.

"We could sense the judge was also very frustrated by the lack of options he had in terms of sentencing. The law when the crash happened was very outdated. It's been updated since but it unfortunately didn't affect our case."

Nicholas Cameron was killed in a two-vehicle collision on the westbound Gardiner, east of Royal York Road. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Following Cameron's death his family launched an online petition calling for a "modernized safety testing program for [ride-share] and taxi drivers in the city of Toronto."

Tens of thousands of people signed the petition.