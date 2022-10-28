Were you paying attention to the news this year? Test yourself with CBC Toronto's 2022 quiz

Another pandemic year is coming to a close, filled with political promises and multiple elections keeping politicians on their toes.

But how much of the last 12 months' worth of news do you remember?

The on-air team at CBC Radio's Metro Morning tested their memory with our 2022 year-in-review news quiz about the year that was.

LISTEN | Metro Morning's on-air team tests their knowledge of what made news in 2022:

Think you're enough of a political nerd to beat our competitors? Grab a pen and paper and try to answer the 15 questions below:

The announcements that were

1. In an August news conference, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said, "Man he went right down the hatch." What was the premier referring to going "down the hatch?"

2. The Ontario government told parents that all elementary and high school students would be back in class on Jan. 17, but many schools in the GTA kept their doors closed. Why?

3. On what date did Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health drop the mandatory mask mandate for most indoor spaces?

A year of elections

It was a year of elections in this part of the country, from the provincial election in June to municipal elections right across the province in October. These next few questions challenge you to think back to those busy election times:

4. How many seats did Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives win this election?

5. Which party spent the most money on their campaign in the Ontario election?

6. This next question is worth one point for each correct name. In June, a handful of politicians made the leap from city hall to Queen's Park. Can you name any of the recently elected MPPs who served on Toronto city council?

7. Can you name a politician in the GTA who both lost in one election and then won a different election later this year?

8. In October's Toronto municipal election, which ward had the closest race in the final count?

A. York South Weston

B. Toronto Centre

C. Spadina-Fort York

9. Toronto's election may not have been as charged as it was in 2018, but one piece of leaked information about something the province was up to had some city councillors on edge this summer.

Councillor Shelley Caroll told CBC Toronto, "To come in the middle of the election and not give the details, the devil is always in the details." What was it that had this councillor concerned this summer?

10. Which of these municipalities had the highest voter turnout this October?

A. Hamilton

B. Brampton

C. Ajax

Let's get local… and more

11. In July, Mississauga council voted to dock the pay of a councillor, Ron Starr, for two months following a report from the city's integrity commissioner alleging harassment. What repeated act did the report say the councillor had engaged in?

12. This fall, the Ontario government officially did away with environmental protections for nearly 3,000 hectares of Greenbelt land in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area. Why does the government say this is necessary?

13. Which planning meeting open to the public this year saw hundreds of residents sign up to speak and lasted until 4 a.m.?

Was it:

An Aurora planning meeting about the implications of Doug Ford's new housing plan A Brampton planning meeting about a mosque A TDSB planning meeting about masks in schools

14. Name one union with workers in Ontario that went on strike for any period of time this year.

15. How many homes did the Doug Ford government commit to getting built by 2031 in its election promise and then again through the More Homes, Built Faster Act ?

Correct Answers

See how you did and check out our coverage from throughout the year to see what you might have missed.