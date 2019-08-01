Toronto neurosurgeon who murdered wife to face disciplinary charges

A Toronto neurosurgeon who killed his wife two days after she filed for divorce now faces a disciplinary hearing.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario says Mohammed Shamji faces allegations of professional misconduct.

The regulator alleges Shamji provided false information in his application for independent practice in 2012.

It says he failed to disclose criminal charges related to a domestic assault in Ottawa in 2005.

It also says Shamji has been found guilty of an offence that is relevant to his suitability to practice.

No date has been set for the hearing.

In May, Shamji was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 14 years. He had pleaded guilty a month earlier to second-degree murder in the November 2016 death of Elana Fric Shamji, 40, a well-respected family physician.

A court heard Fric Shamji had served her husband with divorce papers two days before he attacked her, broke her neck and ribs, and choked her to death as their three children slept nearby. He then stuffed her body into a suitcase, drove 35 kilometres north of the city, and dumped it into the Humber River.

Fric Shamji's mother told the court the abuse began early in the couple's relationship, adding she repeatedly begged her daughter to leave her husband. The couple did separate for a few months after their first child was born, but reconciled, court heard.

Justice John McMahon, who presided over the case, called it another tragic instance of domestic homicide.

