Toronto issue public safety alert after 4 fatal drug overdoses in 2-week period

Toronto police say there have been several fatal drug overdoses in one pocket of the city over the last two weeks.

Police say the four overdoses all occurred within 53 Division, which spans from Bathurst Street and Spadina Road, down to Bloor Street West, across to the Don River and up to Lawrence Avenue East.

Two of the deaths happened Thursday morning, according to a news release issued later in the day.

Officers responded to a 911 call near Dupont Street and Spadina around 12:45 a.m. They arrived to find a 39-year-old man and 39-year-old woman unresponsive inside a property.

Paramedics carried out life-saving attempts, but both victims were pronounced dead on scene.

"At this time, investigators are treating their deaths as a suspected drug overdose," police said in a news release.

Police added that in the past two weeks, there have been a number of suspected overdoses in the division, including four deaths, as a result of suspected drug consumption. The majority of the overdoses are linked to fentanyl, but officers await toxicology reports on several others.



"The Toronto Police Service wants to remind people that if they are taking drugs to use extreme caution and do not take them alone," the release reads.