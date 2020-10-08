Toronto musician brings cello's history back to life during the pandemic

While Beth Silver's career as a cellist may be quieter during the pandemic, she's found unexpected joy in a recently restored cello.

In May, she was given the instrument — which hadn't been played in decades by family friends — the Tatrallyays.

When she first saw it, she was in awe of its beauty and wanted to see if it could be restored. She took it to George Heinl & Co. music store, who were able to give it new life.

"It's sort of like I have a new member of the family or a new friend that I'm getting to know."

Watch the video to hear what she discovered about the cello's history.