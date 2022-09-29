Toronto library hopes to educate voters with new election website

The Toronto Public Library has launched a new election website with the aim of informing people about their options ahead of the municipal vote on Oct. 24.

The site, Know Your Vote T.O., lets people find out who is running in their ward and where they stand on key issues through an interactive map.

Information was gathered through questions posed to all 197 candidates running for council or mayor, the library said in a news release, and focus on the following topics: housing, community safety, taxes, climate action, and getting around the city.

"An informed electorate and access to unbiased information are both at the very heart of democracy," said City Librarian Vickery Bowles, in a statement.

"That's why it's so important that Toronto Public Library, like public libraries everywhere, continues to support a vibrant democracy by supporting civic engagement and providing access to information."

For more information about who is running across the city, visit the library's website.