After a wild campaign season, Toronto voters weigh in on an uncertain future

After a tumultuous municipal campaign season, voters in Toronto are on the verge of electing a mayor and council to steer Canada's biggest city as it faces a long list of big and expensive problems.

The contentious election was punctuated by a wildly unexpected power play by the new Progressive Conservative government at Queen's Park. Nonetheless, it comes at a critical juncture for the gridlocked and increasingly unaffordable city of 2.8 million people.

The repercussions of today's vote will likely be felt in Toronto for decades to come. That said, no single issue came to define the campaign or the differences between the top two candidates for the top job, John Tory and Jennifer Keesmaat.

The pair worked closely together for three years at city hall before becoming political rivals — Tory as mayor and Keesmaat as chief city planner.

Now running for the same job, Keesmaat painted Tory's leadership as "timid" and ineffective, while Tory's campaign tried to position her as an ideologue who will be in a "constant state of warfare" with her conservative provincial counterparts.

The incumbent Tory styles himself a consensus-builder who has put the city on course to build desperately needed transit and new housing, and introduce tougher measures to combat gun violence. He's known for waking up before dawn each day, and spends most weekends traversing events throughout Toronto.

He'll be looking for a strong nod of support from voters. Heading into election day, polls pointed to a double-digit lead for Tory over Keesmaat, his closest challenger.

Tory picked up 40 per cent of the vote in 2014, against a crowded field that included Doug Ford, now the premier of Ontario, and Olivia Chow, a longtime NDP stalwart. With only a single viable challenger this time around, he has an opportunity to shore up support in areas of the city that he lost in 2014.

Tory , the incumbent mayor, casts his ballot on Monday. Mayor since 2014, Tory hopes to best his last showing, when he took 40 per cent of the vote. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

The mayor's seat is only one vote at city hall, however, and whoever wins will need a coalition on council to pursue an aggressive policy agenda. Council races have been among the hardest-fought this election season, with a newly redrawn map pitting incumbents against each other in 11 of 25 wards.

The Ford government's decision in July to unilaterally cut the number of council seats from 47 to 25 threw many races into chaos. It has also led to questions about voter confusion impacting overall turnout.

In 2014, 60 per cent of registered voters cast a ballot, the most in a single election since the city amalgamated in 1998. Four years earlier, when Rob Ford won the mayor's seat, turnout was 50.55 per cent. But in years without a Ford on the ballot, voter turnout has not exceeded 40 per cent.

For her part, Keesmaat only joined the mayor's race at the very last minute, the day after the province's plan to cut council was reported. But she is deeply familiar with city's inner workings. She spent five years as Toronto's top planner, first under Rob Ford and then under Tory.

While it has been a bitter race at times, the two candidates are not far apart on many key issues, with a few notable exceptions. They do, however, disagree about how to pay for their priorities.

Keesmaat served as Toronto chief city planner for five years. She has proposed tearing down the eastern stretch of the Gardiner Expressway and levelling a tax on luxury homes that cost more than $4 million to help pay for affordable housing. (Christopher Katsarov/Canadian Press)

Tory's central campaign promise was to keep property tax increases "at or below the rate of inflation," and Keesmaat made the same commitment. But she also criticized his "timid" approach to finding ways of funding more ambitious commitments.

To that effect, Keesmaat proposed a tax on luxury homes that cost more than $4 million. That revenue would help pay for new affordable and rent-to-own homes built on three little-used city golf courses.

She similarly proposed a storm-water tax that would help the city upgrade its decaying century-old water infrastructure. Tory has voted against a nearly identical proposal, despite several recent destructive floods.

Over the course of her relatively short campaign, Keesmaat earned endorsements from a progressive bloc of councillors. Her platform includes several ideas popular among downtown councillors, like tearing down the eastern stretch of the Gardiner Expressway to build a "grand boulevard."

At Toronto city hall, the balance of power lies with council. Therefore, a mayor must cultivate a coalition of like-minded councillors to truly implement their agenda. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

She has also been deeply critical of Tory's signature 2014 promise: SmartTrack. During Tory's term, the transit plan has changed considerably from its debut, and not for the better, according to Keesmaat.

She often repeats that SmartTrack was drawn "on the back of a napkin" and that it proved to be a political "mirage" Tory used to best two competent challengers from the left and right of him in the last election.

While a recent poll suggested support for her individual policy proposals, Keesmaat herself has struggled to gain momentum during the campaign.