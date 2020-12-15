First-time candidates hope for change as candidate registration opens for Toronto election
Candidates for city's 24th municipal election able to file nomination papers starting Monday
First-time candidates say they are hoping to shake things up at city hall as candidate registration opens Monday for the Toronto municipal election in October.
Kevin Rupasinghe is submitting his nomination for Ward 20, Scarborough Southwest.
A child of immigrants, Rupasinghe told CBC's Metro Morning on Monday that he's tired of the "status quo" at city hall, and he is focusing on issues like road safety and housing affordability.
"What we need for all of these issues and more is a council that better looks like and understands the priorities of and the experiences of the diverse people of the city," said Rupasinghe.
Jamaal Myers is another first-time candidate, running in Scarborough North.
He told Metro Morning that not looking like a "stereotypical candidate" is hard, but comes with it's own benefits.
"You bring a set of experiences and ideas that other candidates running in Scarborough just don't have," said Myers.
Listen | First-time candidates explain why they are running:
Myers says one issue he keeps hearing about from voters is the housing crisis.
"What they're worried about is ... are my kids ever going to be able to afford to live in this city? That kind of issue is talked about at council but it doesn't really resonate because for a lot of councillors, they just don't have those problems. Their kids are fine," said Myers.
"People are hungry for an inclusive and authentic vision of what our city could be and of creating a city that works for all of us."
Tory running for third term, veteran councillors bow out
Candidates for Toronto's 24th municipal election were able to file their nomination papers starting today.
Toronto Elections will receive nominations for the offices of mayor, city council and school board trustees until Aug. 19.
Current Mayor John Tory announced in March that he would be seeking a third term. Tory first won office in 2014 and again in 2018.
Torontonians will also elect or re-elect 25 city councillors.
Prospective candidates must file a nomination paper, and until they do, a person cannot raise or spend any money on their campaign.
Long-time city councillors Joe Cressy and Kristyn Wong-Tam will not be seeking re-election this year.
Cressy, who was first elected in 2014 and has represented Ward 10 Spadina–Fort York since 2018, announced in April that he was leaving municipal politics for a new position at George Brown College.
Wong-Tam, councillor for Ward 13 Toronto Centre, is resigning from city council and will be running as the NDP candidate for Toronto-Centre in the June provincial election. She was first elected to city council in 2010.
With files from The Canadian Press
