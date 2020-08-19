Muslim group calls for 'serious action' after Toronto mosque vandalized for 6th time since June

The Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) is sounding the alarm after a string of break-in attempts, broken windows, and "racist" graffiti at a downtown Toronto mosque.

Masjid Toronto has seen six such incidents in the past three months alone, the association said in a news release this week, calling for "serious action" by police and elected officials.

The latest incident was Sunday, when windows at the mosque were broken — requiring repairs for the third time in just 21 days.

So far, the association says the first four incidents have not been resolved. It added police recently made an arrest in the fifth incident and determined it to be one of mischief.

"We remain concerned that mischief is not the intention of these attacks," it said, saying instead it believes they are "acts of hate."

"These incidents are now occurring at a frightening rate and we cannot accept to wait any longer for police action... These attacks are meant to intimidate the Muslim community."

Const. Michelle Flannery says there are six investigations and two arrests have been made so far. (Submitted by Masjid Toronto)

2 arrests have been made so far, police say

A Toronto police spokesperson says the service is aware of reports of damage and mischief since June 1 at two mosques in the Adelaide Street East and Jarvis Street area and the Dundas Street and Bay Street area.

Const. Michelle Flannery said there are six investigations underway and that two arrests have been made so far.

"Our Hate Crime Unit has been made aware of the incidents and continue to support the investigations as needed," Flannery wrote in an email to CBC News.

Flannery said Toronto Police Service members from 51 and 52 Division have met with members of the mosques and will continue to work with them and update them on the incidents.

Meanwhile, Toronto Liberal MP Adam Vaughan described the attacks as "unacceptable."

"An attack like this hurts us all, but it strikes fear in the hearts and minds of neighbours and friends who are Muslim," Vaughan said in a tweet.

An attack like this hurts us all, but it strikes fear in the hearts and minds of neighbours and friends who are Muslim. It unacceptable. It’s a crime. <a href="https://t.co/L9KSnNF2AC">https://t.co/L9KSnNF2AC</a> —@TOAdamVaughan

Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam tweeted she was angered and saddened to hear of a sixth incident at the mosque.

"I stand in solidarity with the Muslim community and condemn these Islamophobic acts against Masjid Toronto. We must stand together against all forms of racism and bigotry."