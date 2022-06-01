Toronto confirms 2nd case of monkeypox, 6 others under investigation

A second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in the city, Toronto Public Health (TPH) says.

On Tuesday, the health unit announced another case that has been lab confirmed while six others are currently being investigated.

The city reported its first confirmed case of the disease last Thursday.

There have been nine negative cases of monkeypox in Toronto.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that comes from the same family of viruses that causes smallpox, which the World Health Organization declared eradicated around the globe in 1980, but monkeypox generally does not spread easily between people and is transmitted through prolonged close contact.

Toronto public health says that the virus does not spread easily between people and is not as transmissible as COVID 19.

Monkeypox typically spreads from close person-to-person contact through respiratory droplets, direct contact with skin lesions or bodily fluids, or indirect contact through contaminated clothing or linens.

The health unit says symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that "often appears within a few days after symptoms begin.

"It starts on the face and spreads to other parts of the body," TPH notes.

The health unit said it is continuing to monitor monkeypox activity in Toronto.