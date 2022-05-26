Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Monkeypox in Toronto: 1st case of confirmed; 4 others under investigation

The city has been investigating several suspected and probable cases of monkeypox, and today announced that one has been lab confirmed.

Officials say the person is in stable condition and recovering in hospital

The Canadian Press ·
A negative stain electron micrograph shows a mulberry-type monkeypox virus particle. (CDC)

Toronto Public Health has confirmed the city's first case of monkeypox.

The city has been investigating several suspected and probable cases, and today announced that one has been lab confirmed.

Officials say the person is in stable condition and recovering in hospital.

The city also says two people that had previously been suspected of having monkeypox have tested negative, but four new suspected cases were also reported today.

That means there are four people with suspected cases and one person with a probable case, and public health officials say they are all recovering at home.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that comes from the same family of viruses that causes smallpox, which the World Health Organization declared eradicated around the globe in 1980, but monkeypox generally does not spread easily between people and is transmitted through prolonged close contact.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now