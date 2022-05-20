Toronto announces 1st suspected monkeypox case

Toronto health officials are investigating the city's first suspected case of monkeypox.

The case involves a male resident in his 40s who recently had contact with someone who travelled to Montreal; the person is now recovering in hospital, according to Toronto Public Health (TPH).

In a release issued Saturday, the health agency stressed the risk to the public is "very low" and that the disease is not easily spread between people. It generally spreads through contact with bodily fluids from mokeypox sores, contaminated clothes or bedding, or respiratory droplets, according to TPH.

The heatlh department is advising people they may have been exposed if they visited the Axis Club (722 College St.) on May 14, or Woody's Bar (467 Church St.) on May 13 or May 14.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that begins on the face and spread. Most people recover on their own without treatment, according to TPH. Anyone exposed is being asked to self-monitor.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said Friday provinces are continuing to investigate "a couple dozen" possible cases throughout Canada. She also said more cases are likely to be confirmed as time goes on.