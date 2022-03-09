Man charged with 3 counts of attempted murder after Mississauga stabbing

A 47-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following the stabbing of a woman and child in Mississauga on Monday, Peel Regional Police say.

At approximately 10 a.m. police received a 911 call for a disturbance in a residential neighbourhood in the area of Southampton Drive and Eglinton Avenue West.

They found a woman outside a residence with "apparent signs of trauma." She is now in a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release Tuesday evening.

Two children, both under the age of 12, were transported to a local hospital. The older child was later taken to a trauma centre in serious, but non-life-threatening condition. The younger child had no physical injuries.

A neighbour who said he witnessed part of the attack told CBC News that the accused and the woman were the parents of the two children but police have not confirmed that. The accused was taken into custody and transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

He's now been charged with the following:

3 counts of attempted murder.

3 counts of aggravated assault.

3 counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

3 counts of utter threats.

The accused was remanded in custody Tuesday after appearing remotely at a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

The neighbour told CBC News he saw the attack after going outside to have a cigarette around 10 a.m. and seeing a boy with a bleeding arm. The child, aged 11, was covered in blood, he said.

"He tells me that his father is stabbing his mother," he said. CBC News has agreed to withhold the neighbour's identity over concerns for his safety.

Police supporting victims

Nick Milinovich, deputy chief of investigative and emergency services for Peel police, said the stabbing has had "a devastating impact on the survivors," as well as community members and first responders. .

Peel police said they are committed to working alongside community partners and organizations to provide awareness, resources and support to survivors of domestic violence.

"Our Intimate Partner Violence Unit investigators have been involved with this case since the onset of it occurring," Insp. Lisa Hewison said. "Our team has worked collaboratively with our community partners to ensure wrap-around support and services are in place for the female survivor and her children."

The province's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), invoked its mandate after an officer fired a shot during the confrontation with the accused. Nobody was injured. .

The SIU probes incidents in Ontario involving police where an officer fires a weapon, there has been a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.

Investigators are urging any witnesses or anyone with further information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.