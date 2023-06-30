Content
Man suffers life-threatening injuries following single-vehicle collision in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga. 

Peel police responded to the collision at around 5 p.m. on Friday

Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. on Friday, near Erin Mills Parkway and Folkway Drive. They say the vehicle hit a tree. 

Peel paramedics say when they responded, the driver did not have vital signs. 

Police say Erin Mills Parkway is closed from Burnhamthorpe Road to Folkway Drive. 

 

