Man suffers life-threatening injuries following single-vehicle collision in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga.

Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. on Friday, near Erin Mills Parkway and Folkway Drive. They say the vehicle hit a tree.

Peel paramedics say when they responded, the driver did not have vital signs.

Police say Erin Mills Parkway is closed from Burnhamthorpe Road to Folkway Drive.