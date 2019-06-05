Province's plan to allow taller towers in midtown, downtown Toronto draws blowback

Another political battle is brewing over the province's plan to change key aspects of Toronto's official development plans, including allowing taller buildings to be erected around transit hubs.

The revisions will specifically impact the midtown and downtown areas. Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark says the looming amendments are necessary to increase the city's housing supply and boost affordability.

The provincial government's changes will permit buildings of 20 to 35 storeys to be constructed around the corner of Eglinton and Bayview avenues, where a new Eglinton Crosstown station is under construction. The city's current development strategy for the area, called Midtown in Focus, limits buildings to eight storeys.

Clark also intends to introduce amendments to the city's downtown plan, known as TOcore.

City staff spent years formulating Midtown in Focus and TOcore. The process included public consultations and expert input.

'The hard way' of doing things

In an interview on Wednesday morning, Toronto Mayor John Tory said he was only made aware of the province's plans in a text message sent Tuesday night. Tory acknowledged that the government has legislative authority to make the changes, but added that it is going to "again sour the relations between the two governments."

"And it is going to lead to quite a backlash both in the community and in the municipal government," he told CBC Radio's Metro Morning.

If Tory's concerns materialize, it will mark just the latest chapter in what has proven a rocky relationship between Premier Doug Ford's government and the city. City council recently voted to oppose Bill 108, sweeping legislation that would introduce significant changes to the development process in Ontario.

In an interview with the Globe and Mail, Clark acknowledged these latest moves will further strain the inter-governmental rapport.

An exasperated Tory said the province is going about making revisions "the hard way.

"No consultation; no respect for a process that unfolded over years," he said.

'Giveaway' to developers, councillor says

The province's impending changes to Midtown in Focus will significantly impact Coun. Josh Matlow's ward, Toronto-St. Paul's.

Matlow is among the most vocal opponents of Bill 108, calling it a "giveaway to the development industry" that will ultimately impede the city's ability to collect community benefits — like green spaces, schools and child-care centres — in exchange for development permits.

"We're not saying no to development but we want development to grow in a way that supports the quality of life of residents," Matlow said Wednesday.

He added that city staff is prepared for significant growth in various parts of the city, especially around public transit hubs. But the province's decision to unilaterally change development plans will upend years of judicious planning.

"It was led by our professional and mature planning staff, who really focused on deep consultation with our communities and on ensuring that it be planned well, based on good urban planning principles and that we not just see a bunch of expensive apartments or condos," Matlow continued.

Haphazardly raising new towers around heavily trafficked subway stations like Eglinton and Davisville will do little to improve affordability while adding to problems of over-crowding, Matlow argued.

Tory said he is expecting a formal letter from the government outlining the impending changes some time later today.