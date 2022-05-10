Toronto's culinary scene to take its place on coveted Michelin map

Long known by foodies for its tapestry of multi-cultural flavours, Toronto will now have a place on one of the most coveted of culinary maps: the Michelin Guide.

Starting for the first time this fall, a selection of the city's restaurants who make an inspectors' cut will receive anywhere from one to three Michelin stars.

Michelin Guides are a series of guide books published by the French company Michelin. Every year the guide awards Michelin stars to restaurants that exhibit culinary excellence.

Inspectors have already begun visiting various spots in the city and will continue their work over the next few months in secret — meticulously maintaining their anonymity with nameless reservations and paying in full for meals in order to be treated like any other customer, according to Michelin North America.

"This further bolsters our reputation as a world destination for food and cuisine," Toronto's mayor, John Tory, said in a news release.

"Our diverse city, along with the many renowned chefs who call Toronto home, have helped us get to this point and to be able to showcase all of the wonderful restaurants."

The announcement comes after a long two years of uncertainty for restaurants, strained by closures and restrictions throughout the pandemic. Tory alluded to those difficulties, encouraging Toronto residents to continue "supporting and celebrating the revival of Toronto restaurants" as the city awaits the list of Michelin-stamped eateries.

Inspectors will base their decisions on what Michelin says are five universal criteria: quality of the products, mastery of flavours, mastery of cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in the cuisine and consistency between visits.

"Even the most casual diner knows what Michelin is and the prestige that comes with that," Karon Liu, food writer with the Toronto Star.

However, in past years, Michelin has come under fire for a lack of diversity in its listings and not rewarding restaurants that reflect the broader demographics of different regions, says Liu.

He says "time will tell" whether that changes with Michelin's Toronto guide.

The Michelin Guide's foray into Toronto also marks a first for Canada, said Gwendal Poullennac, international director of the Michelin Guides.

"This first selection for Canada's largest city, and our first in the country, will represent the local flavours, international inspiration, and distinct creativity that makes Toronto's dining scene world-class."